Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised two legal workshops aimed at raising awareness among businesses about legislative aspects and compliance requirements across diverse economic sectors.

The first workshop, which examined key risks and opportunities related to practical insights and strategic frameworks for structuring operations effectively across multiple jurisdictions, was held in collaboration with PwC Legal Middle East. Participants explored real-world case studies and learned to design effective corporate structures, ensuring compliance across various legal landscapes. Key topics covered included the UAE’s legal and regulatory framework, the distinction between ‘sale of goods’ and ‘provision of services’ from a legal perspective, key legal considerations for contracting between free zone and mainland companies, and corporate structuring optimisation opportunities and pitfalls from legal, corporate tax, VAT, and customs perspectives.

The second workshop, titled ‘Simplifying Contract Understanding,’ was held in partnership with TSGG and KLME Law. Recognising Dubai’s growth as a commercial hub and the increasing need to document agreements, this workshop aimed to break down contracts into clear, understandable sections. Through practical examples and case studies, participants gained confidence in navigating and interpreting legal agreements effectively. The session covered crucial elements such as the preamble and its significance, scope of work, key obligations within a contract, term and termination, jurisdiction choice and its impact, as well as dispute resolution mechanisms.

These workshops underscore Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to supporting the business community by providing guidance on the latest legal and compliance updates. By fostering a deeper understanding of regulatory requirements, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of businesses operating in the emirate and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

About Dubai Chambers

