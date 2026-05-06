Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised a virtual seminar attended by 226 private sector representatives, aimed at showcasing models of institutional excellence and resilience in enhancing companies’ ability to adapt to global changes. The session examined ways to sustain business performance amid fast-evolving international developments.

Participants benefitted from practical insights and methodologies designed to enhance operational excellence and support the development of agile business strategies capable of keeping pace with future changes, in an economic environment where resilience has become essential to growth and sustainability.

The seminar highlighted the growing importance of organisational resilience as a core pillar of modern business strategy. Discussions explored the need to embed resilience at the heart of operations, not only as a mechanism for responding to crises, but as a proactive approach to sustaining performance and turning market volatility into strategic opportunities. The discussions also drew on Dubai’s experience as a model for responding to challenges with confidence and agility.

The agenda featured expert-led presentations examining practical approaches to strengthening business resilience and supporting an agile business ecosystem that can adapt to evolving market conditions. The speakers also discussed how to navigate operational challenges and sustain service excellence amid market disruptions, as well as how data-driven approaches can help organisations turn uncertainty into strategic advantage.

The event came as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing commitment to equipping the private sector with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. By facilitating dialogue between industry leaders and the business community, Dubai Chambers plays a pivotal role in fostering a future-ready ecosystem, strengthening the emirate’s competitive advantages, and reinforcing its status as a resilient global hub for trade and commerce.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.