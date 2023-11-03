Dubai, UAE: RemotePass, the UAE’s leading platform for onboarding, paying, and managing global remote workers, has announced a strategic partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers. This collaboration aims to bolster the UAE startup and business ecosystem, by providing a seamless avenue for global businesses to both access the UAE's skilled workforce and relocate global talent, all without the necessity of establishing a local entity. Additionally, the partnership will offer invaluable support to local firms and will enable them to effortlessly hire top talent from around the world, whether as contractors or full-time employees.

In pursuit of the DCDE's strategic goal to attract 300 digital startups to Dubai, RemotePass will play a pivotal role in ensuring the HR success of these ventures. With its global infrastructure, RemotePass provides businesses with the essential tools for seamless onboarding, management, and retention of an exceptional pool of both local and international remote talent. RemotePass handles everything from local and international compliance to automated contracts, and global payroll, and facilitates access for workers to top-tier benefits and financial services. This comprehensive support empowers businesses to build remarkable teams and achieve unparalleled success.

This initiative is part of DCDE's "Business in Dubai'' programme, which serves as a business-matching service designed to connect companies with suitable partners, investors, and customers. It also offers a wide array of institutional services delivered in collaboration with the chamber's strategic partners. RemotePass joins this prestigious roster that includes Dubai World Trade Center, etisalat, Dubai Islamic Bank, and many more. The Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next decade, and this partnership with RemotePass plays a key role by equipping companies to attract, hire, retain, and motivate the best talent locally and from around the world. Out of 557,000 SMEs in the UAE, RemotePass was selected by the DCDE as one of the innovative partners to support this mission.

This partnership cements RemotePass’ position as a pivotal entity in the global workforce management landscape, underscoring its commitment to simplifying remote talent management for businesses while ensuring compliance. The biggest positive impact will be RemotePass's contribution to uplifting the UAE's startup ecosystem, fostering enhanced collaboration, and deploying its expertise in streamlining international and local employment processes, benefiting companies looking to hire globally or locally.

Eligible businesses can access RemotePass’ services with an exclusive discount through the incentives offered under the Business in Dubai initiative.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented: “We are pleased to welcome RemotePass as the newest service provider on the chamber’s innovative ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which enables convenient access to a range of integrated services and solutions for digital companies looking to set up or expand their business in Dubai. Our platform plays a key role in attracting leading digital companies and specialised talent to Dubai, as well as providing comprehensive assistance to local startups and established companies. We remain committed to building the world’s best digital infrastructure and consolidating Dubai’s position as the global capital of the digital economy.”

Wesley Hattingh, UAE Country Manager, RemotePass commented: "Dubai is the ideal home for entrepreneurs, which is why more than 30,000 new businesses opened in Dubai during the first half of 2023. We’re thrilled about this partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify cross-border workforce management for the city’s thriving startup ecosystem. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to advancing innovation in Dubai — for companies looking to hire locally and internationally."

