Maha Al Gargawi: “Strengthening the voice of private sector stakeholders through our Business Groups and Councils remains central to enhancing Dubai’s business landscape and fostering sustainable economic growth across all sectors.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 10 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups during Q1 2025, with the private sector’s recommendations achieved an adoption rate of 55%.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the second quarterly roundtable meeting for Business Groups and Business Councils of 2025. The event brought together members of the sector-specific Business Groups and country-specific Business Councils overseen by the chamber, representing a broad spectrum of private sector enterprises from Dubai’s business community.

The meeting provided a strategic platform to discuss opportunities for economic growth and highlight key developments shaping the local business environment. Attendees were updated on the latest initiatives, programmes, and future plans aimed at promoting private sector success and creating a supportive ecosystem for sustainable business expansion. The dialogue focused on enhancing the competitiveness of local companies in alignment with emerging economic trends.

During the first quarter of 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce facilitated 55 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, marking a significant 166% increase compared to the same period last year. The chamber also established two new Business Councils, the Indonesian Business Council and the Hungarian Business Council, strengthening engagement with companies and investors from both markets.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 10 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups during Q1 2025. The private sector’s recommendations achieved an adoption rate of 55%, demonstrating the continuing influence of business advocacy on policymaking. The chamber also coordinated four joint meetings between Business Groups, Business Councils, and key government stakeholders during the first quarter to address sector-specific challenges and foster collaborative solutions.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented: “Strengthening the voice of private sector stakeholders through our Business Groups and Councils remains central to enhancing Dubai’s business landscape and fostering sustainable economic growth across all sectors. We remain dedicated to providing platforms that enable businesses to engage directly with policymakers, share insights, and shape a regulatory environment that supports their growth and competitiveness.”

The Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce ensure the representation of diverse industries and serve as a bridge between the business community and key government entities. Through their activities, these influential bodies work to enhance Dubai’s dynamic business environment, promote public-private partnerships, and drive the success of businesses in the emirate.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.