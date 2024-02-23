Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Calendar, the city’s official event listings platform, is gearing up to captivate residents and visitors alike with a diverse range of events throughout the month of March.



From globally acclaimed cultural and sporting events such as Art Dubai and the action-packed Dubai World Cup horse race to live entertainment by international artists and comedians including Khalid, Kevin Hart, and Atif Aslam, the calendar promises an unforgettable experience for every taste and preference.



Here are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of upcoming and ongoing events this March:



CULTURE, LIFESTYLE AND SPORT

Art Dubai, taking place from 1-3 March at Madinat Jumeirah, promises a global celebration of contemporary art with more than 400 artists from 40 countries. The 17th edition, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will feature workshops, talks, education programmes, conferences, and installations.



The ninth edition of Custom Show Emirates, the largest exhibition for customised cars and motorcycles in the Middle East, will be held from 1-3 March at Expo City Dubai. Motoring fans can experience a showcase of modified vehicles and indulge in a range of automotive activities, including 4x4 drifting, stunt driving, a parade of cars and bikes, a remote control car arena, and so much more.



Savour the final days of the Dubai International Boat Show, the region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle event. Ongoing until 3 March at Dubai Harbour, the Boat Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Buyers, sellers and boating enthusiasts can observe a unique collection of the world’s most sought-after luxury superyachts and leisure crafts, and engage in discussions on marine sustainability and cutting-edge technologies.



Running until 2 March, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, invites sports fans to witness some of the world’s top male tennis players battle it out in the semi-finals and finals. The event also offers interactive fan experiences and family-friendly activities.



Scheduled as a rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup, the Dubai Racing Carnival’s Super Saturday meet on 2 March gives trainers the opportunity to make last-minute preparations with their top horses ahead of the big event later in the month.



The internationally acclaimed production of The Phantom of the Opera provides a mesmerising finale at Dubai Opera. Running until 10 March, musical theatre enthusiasts can revel in grand operatic performances, a full corps de ballet, and the iconic moment of a crashing chandelier, all while unravelling the haunting mystery of the masked artist living within the Paris Opera House.

Prepare for the pinnacle of Dubai’s thrilling horse racing season at the Dubai World Cup on 30 March. Meydan Racecourse will host this prestigious event, a highlight in the city’s sporting and social calendar, boasting a remarkable US$30.5 million prize purse and promising a day of unrivalled equestrian excitement.



LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Following a sold-out festival in 2023, Rewind Fest DXB returns to Bla Bla Dubai on 1 and 2 March. Headlined by the Scottish soft rock band Wet Wet Wet, the lineup also includes ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, Heather Small, and Chesney Hawkes. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.



On 2 March, Norwegian DJ and Producer Alan Walker, known for hits like Faded and Better Off (Alone, Pt. III), is performing at Barasti. With millions of social media followers, Walker’s tremendous rise in the global music scene is on display as he continues to charm audiences worldwide.



Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam returns on 2 March for a one-night only performance at the Coca-Cola Arena. Aslam, the maestro of soulful tunes, will be accompanied by the enchanting Firdaus Orchestra, an all-women ensemble mentored by the iconic A. R. Rahman.

Switching gears to comedy, get ready for a night filled with laughter as Emmy and Grammy-nominated actor-comedian Kevin Hart takes the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on 4 March. From silver screen success to live stand-up, Hart’s infectious humour guarantees an evening of non-stop laughs.



At the Coca-Cola Arena on 7 March, rock band Kino will pay homage to the late Viktor Tsoi, on what would have been his 60th birthday. The concert promises an unforgettable night of nostalgia and music through a multisensory experience with video tributes and timeless classics.

Grammy Award-winning singer Khalid performs live at the Coca-Cola Arena on 8 March. With chart-topping hits like Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, the international R&B sensation promises an unforgettable Dubai debut.



As Ramadan begins, join Masha and The Bear on 16 and 17 March at the Coca-Cola Arena as they transport audiences to their enchanted forest. The animated comedy series follows the adventures of a retired circus bear and a mischievous four-year-old girl as they discover the power of dreams and the true value of friendship.



Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer. For more information, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.



About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Calendar

Dubai Calendar, the official listings platform for events in the city, is managed by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an entity of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). A free resource online and via a dedicated mobile app, Dubai Calendar is the city’s go-to guide that allows residents and tourists to discover all the events, festivals and experiences Dubai has to offer, from arts, culture and education to food, sports and shopping. With more than 1,200 events per year, and new listings added every week, Dubai Calendar is an all-access pass to ‘what’s on’ in Dubai. For more information about events taking place across Dubai, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar.

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaitourism.ae