22 countries represented in nine-month programme

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Business Associates (DBA), one of the world’s most prestigious programmes for future leaders, has proudly welcomed 27 Associates from 22 countries to form the 2024/2025 cohort.

This year’s group includes participants from the EU, the UK, India, China, Indonesia, Canada, Malawi and Colombia, amongst others. These international Associates will develop their leadership skills and work alongside a select group of Emirati talent, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and growth.

Selected from a pool of more than 5,000 applicants from 160 countries around the world, the future leaders were welcomed at an opening ceremony at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The fully-funded programme offers an unparalleled opportunity to spend nine months in Dubai, taking Associates on a holistic and immersive learning journey that bridges the gap between academia and professional life.

This is made possible through the combination of management consulting training, competency-based business fundamentals, career coaching, and work placements at world-leading organisations – including the Emirates Group, Dubai International Financial Centre, DP World, Dubai Holding, and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The programme’s key learning partners include PwC, Capadev, and Bon Education, who facilitate best-in-class seminars and case studies. In parallel, the programme enables Associates to develop a deep knowledge of Dubai and its role in the world, through cultural exchange, business workshops, and networking with industry leaders.

Rami Tawfiq has recently joined DBA as Director to lead the programme into its tenth year and beyond. Rami brings over 15 years’ experience in leadership development, government relations, and strategy consulting to DBA from previous roles in London, Singapore, Barcelona, and Dubai.

“Dubai Business Associates attracts the highest calibre graduates from around the world, working and developing their skills alongside young Emirati talents. This experience enhances our Associates’ growth mindsets and intercultural perspectives, nurturing future leaders in business, politics, and social impact,” Rami said.

“A major drawcard for aspiring Associates is the innovative blend of professional and personal development, the contribution to ‘real world’ projects across the Dubai economic landscape, and the opportunity to collaborate with international peers”.

Sharon McCafferty, Strategic Project Office Manager at dnata (part of Emirates Group), said: “We’ve partnered with DBA over several years, and in that time a number of Associates have contributed to dnata projects, yielding exceptional results. We’re excited to continue that partnership and welcome the next cohort of Associates.”

Majed Bin Thanaya, an Emirati graduate of the 2023/24 programme, added: “DBA was a transformative experience for my professional career, giving me the skills to work as a leadership and talent partner with Emirates Group.”

“Dubai has firmly positioned itself as a top global city, and I’m excited to be part of the next phase of its growth, thanks to the invaluable connections and experiences I gained through DBA.”

Since the inception of the programme, 278 alumni representing 44 different nationalities have completed a total of 84 projects for more than 30 placement partners, with those numbers set to grow. The success of DBA is highlighted by the remarkable achievements of its alumni. That includes tech entrepreneur and founder of Wing Go, Raymond Zhu, and US graduate Jodi Cullity who went on to work for First Lady Jill Biden. Other graduates now work for some of the world’s leading organisations including McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, and Google.

Applications for the 2025 intake open in December 2024.

About the Dubai Business Associates programme

Run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Associate programme offers outstanding and ambitious graduates from all around the world an unrivalled opportunity to study and work in Dubai, a dynamic and multicultural hub for global commerce, to develop as future global leaders.

Through a practical, project-based learning approach, Dubai Business Associates facilitates the transition from talented young graduates to future global leaders with highly sought-after skills, thereby serving as a bridge between university and the world of work.

The programme is administered by Falcon & Associates, an independent strategic advisory and implementation company established to support world class initiatives and events that form a key part of Dubai’s unique landscape.

