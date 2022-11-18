Hozpitality.com, the innovative e-commerce platform that has the largest community of hospitality professionals in the world, hosted its 8th edition of the Hospitality Excellence Awards at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club on the 17th of November.

The grand event was attended by over 500 top hospitality leaders of the region. The achievers were selected by popular choice of the voters and were felicitated by the region’s most reputed brands & distributors.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for their unconditional support from the beginning and throughout these years because of which, today my vision is taking shape. I am truly overwhelmed with gratitude’’ says Raj Bhatt, CEO Hozpitality group.

The Awards are powered by Danube Hospitality and Delta Food Industries, JM Foods was the Silver Sponsor and the category sponsors were Aujan Interiors, TCL Detergents and Safco while the other partners were:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events’’ said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

The response to online voting for the 8th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2022 was phenomenal with over 117,000 votes for various categories. The Awards were presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa’s growing hospitality industry.

Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East at Marriott International, Mark Kirby, COO- Emaar Hospitality Group and Alexander Suski, CEO, Terra Sol Hospitality Dubai won Gold Awards for the Popular Choice “Hospitality Leader of the Year Award” category while Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels, Hazza Zaal , COO at Al Barari Firm Management LLC and Hosni A.Hadi, CEO & Group MD, Carlton Hotels & Suites Dubai walked away with Gold Awards for “Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the Year” title. The “Entrepreneur of the Year” was awarded to Naim Maadad, CEO & Founder, Gates Hospitality, Kris Fade, Founder, Fade Fit and Sunjeh Raja, Founder & CEO, ICCA Dubai while Ranjit Phillipose, General Manager & Area Director, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Dubai, Khaled Saab, GM, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road and Gurnoor Bindra, GM, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai were named as “General Manager of the Year” by Popular Choice.

Emaar Hospitality Group won big with Popular Choice Awards for “Best Hospitality Employer of the Year” and Marriott Hotels won the “Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year” in the Middle East.

Among the other prominent winners were:-

Culinary/Kitchen Person of the Year:- Armando Aristaco, Executive Chef, Address Dubai Mall / Address Boulevard

CSR Champion of the Year:- Nadeem Saleem, Cluster Asst. Ex. Housekeeper, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel/Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Human Resources/Training Person of the Year:- Paarth Mathur, Cluster Director of HR, Wyndham Dubai Deira Cluster

Sales and Marketing/ PR Person of the Year:- Jan Siddiqi, Cluster Director of Sales, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel & Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Hotel of the Year (5 Star):- Rixos Premium Dubai

Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway):- Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Hotel Team of the year:- Commercial Team at Emaar Hospitality Team – Corporate office

Commended HR Leader of the Year:- Kieth Walter Ayuso, Asst. Director of HR, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

The full list of all the award winners can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

Hozpitality Group announced the 6th edition of exclusive awards for Chefs in MEA “Chef Excellence Awards” on 20th June, 2023 to be held at Address Skyview Hotel in Dubai. “We are once again partnering with Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA and are looking for a great event together” said Raj Bhatt, CEO Hozpitality Group. The event will also have cook offs for the prestigious “Young Chef of the Year” award.

Hozpitality Group also announced dedicated awards for the F&B industry in Middle East. The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards will be held at the Address Dubai Marina on 26th April 2023. The nominations are now open.

Our mission is to bring Hospitality Industry closer. The new Hozpitality platform offers a place to connect with people interested in Hospitality industry. This empowers people to learn from each other and to better understand the world and the industry, added Raj.

