International financial planner Hoxton Capital Management, which is headquartered in Dubai, has rebranded to Hoxton Wealth and revealed a vision to further develop its financial planning proposition at the intersection of technology and tradition.

Since Hoxton’s inception in 2018 it has committed to being a more wealth tech-focused and less ‘pen, paper and pinstripes’ advisory model. Hoxton Wealth will further help the group reshape the wealth management landscape by continuing to integrate its cutting-edge technology and timeless financial planning principles, to offer a comprehensive solution for clients. The new brand goes a step further to reflect this.

The cross-border business has primarily served internationally mobile clients from its global office network and has now built up a strong UK domestic presence too. Hoxton Wealth embodies this joined up approach across the globe, ensuring that clients who are internationally minded have a place alongside clients who would just like to be more focused on their domestic presence.

Hoxton Wealth’s Managing Partner, Chris Ball, who founded the business in 2018 explains: “When we started up, we were heavily focusing on pension transfers operating in a niche market, today we are a global, multi-faceted wealth management group that harnesses world-class technology alongside some of our professions most talented planners and figureheads.

“In the last 12 months our growth has rapidly accelerated, we have hit the $2bn AUM milestone and made four acquisitions, so far in 2024. The hard work that we have all put in across the last six years, is really starting to show.

“We deserve to celebrate these achievements with a new brand and image that highlights where we are now and where we are going.”

At the forefront of Hoxton’s new direction is its financial planning app, the Hoxton Wealth app, which provides users with free access to tools that help them centralise, visualise, and manage their finances. The app can also be used by individuals that aren’t Hoxton clients and is supported by a team of 20 in-house developers.

“Hoxton Wealth is still a relatively young business, the average age of our advisers is 37 years-old, compared to the industry average of around 57.

“We are only just getting started. We genuinely believe that we are building the foundations to become one of the world’s leading financial planning business, our new brand and its purpose reflects that,” Ball continues.

Hoxton Wealth’s brand transition was the result of a 12-month review and was revealed on Monday 26 August in Dubai, where Hoxton Wealth is headquartered.

