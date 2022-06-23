This certification helps job seekers distinguish which companies genuinely offer a great company culture and gives employers a recruiting advantage by providing a globally recognized and research-backed verification of great employee experience

Dubai, UAE: Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events), a Dubai-based futuristic business events management company, was awarded the certification for “Great Place to Work” by The Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

The company went through the process of surveying their employees’ satisfaction. All 20+ employees in the company scored that they are 100 percent happy and satisfied with their workplace and work culture at Cogent Solutions Event Management.

This certification not only builds pride among the company’s owner and current employees, but also will helps to attract new talent, partners and customers.

“A company can’t make its customers and vendors happy, if its core assets – human talents – remain unhappy. So, happiness at workplace – where people spend most of their active life – is key to productivity and ultimate happiness in life and we take this more seriously than anything else,” Nizam Deen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CS Events, said. “If we can’t take care of our colleagues and make them happy, how can we, as a team, make others happy?

“CS Events promotes and supports equality with zero-tolerance approach to favouritism, politicking and unfair treatment. Equal compensation, recognition and fair opportunities combined with strong leadership, play a much larger role in our employee’s satisfaction.

“According to the research of the company, 93 percent of their employees said that the actions of the management and leadership match its words, versus 42 percent of employees at the average workplace.”

Established in June 2020 by Nizam Deen, the founder and CEO – at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – the company crossed Dh1.1 million revenue in just first six months of operations in a very difficult environment. At the end of 2021, the company’s valuation has shot up to Dh38 million (US$10.39 million), in just 18 months into operation. Since its establishment, it’s been delivering back-to-back successful events.

The company’s approach is very Customer and Employee satisfaction centric and it worked for them so far. The team has delivered more than 30 successful events and 10 successful events so far in 2022.

A recession-proof company, CS Events has grown from zero to its current stage within a short span of time and CS Event’s management gives the credit to the employees and is planning to introduce great incentives for top performing employees that complete 10+ years, as the company thinks the biggest asset for the them are the employees and they are together in this business for a long run and they care about the employees’ well-being.

There are six elements which makes Cogent Solutions Event Management a great place to work with excellent company culture. They are: working towards the same goals, equality, sincere management, innovation, trust and care.

The company has managed to promote among employees the culture to express a sense of winning together when times are good and sticking together when times are tough. When one team is struggling and needs help everyone from the organisation comes together to support and help achieve the target. They celebrate special events and occasions together, share happiness which creates a true sense of belonging for the team. Every leader in the company whether top senior management or mid-level, they have all been trained and coached to lead with example and empathy. Layoffs, in this company is treated as the very last resort.

Trustworthy, credible and personable managers have a significant positive impact on employee retention, overall workplace satisfaction, employees’ willingness to recommend their company and motivation to give extra effort at work. Research says, when employees say managers are honest and ethical, they’re 5 times more likely to want to work there for a long time, and 11 times more likely to think the workplace is great.

“CS Events trusts their employees to work on their terms to successfully complete their roles and responsibilities without the need for micromanagement. This flexibility makes employees more dedicated and engaged because they feel trusted to meet their daily/weekly goals in a way that works for them,” Nizam Deen added.

“The company greatly values innovation and gives its employees full freedom when it comes to innovation and creativity. They help their employees identify their passion and match them against their strength to ensure they perform the best at work and in return in life.”

Employees in this company chose when they get promoted and when they deserve a salary increment through the open-door policy. We practice an open-door policy. every manager's door is open to every employee. The purpose is to encourage open communication, feedback, and discussion about any matter of importance to an employee and project.

Mr Nizam Deen and his management cares for the employees greatly and since the pandemic, they showed exceptional support for employees testing for COVID-19 virus etc. They went beyond to ease employees’ minds during the during and post pandemic.

CS Events with the support of their loyal and satisfied employees, rolled out an ambitious line up of Virtual, Hybrid and Physical business events, that not only helped businesses to engage with key stakeholders and grow, but also raised the industry’s contribution to Dubai’s economy from Dh13.1 billion (US$3.56 billion) to a much higher level.

“Great Place to Work” recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a for all workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

This certification is a two-step process that includes surveying your employees and completing a short questionnaire about your workforce. Employee feedback and independent analysis determine the scores.

This certification helps job seekers distinguish which companies genuinely offer a great company culture and gives employers a recruiting advantage by providing a globally recognized and research-backed verification of great employee experience.

The Global Authority on Workplace Culture which has awarded Cogent Solutions Event Management the certificate for “Great Place to Work”, has also developed an online toolkit where the certificate holder can have an overview of certification and how to optimise the value, templets, banners, recruitments posters, email templates press release and social media templates etc. which provides the certificate achievers to announce their achievement. To learn more about it and how to register for the certification, please visit www.greatplacetowork.me

About Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events)

A leading “customer centric event management company” founded on the belief of getting the right information to the right people at the right time – through business conferences.

Organising customer centric high-quality conferences and boardrooms that solves immediate market problems providing total control to our customers and clients is the reason why we exist, “we are Cogent Solutions Event Management”, we challenge the status the quo, and aim to organise the best events in the industry.

Established in April 2020, CS Events has emerged as one of the most successful corporate events management companies in the UAE working with top government entities and multinational private companies. Thanks to their unique belief in “challenging the status quo” and “truly putting customers first” approach.

Since its inception with a single employee, CS Events has grown from strength to strength due to the company’s in-depth knowledge of the industry, ability to understand client’s needs and specifically create conferences and executive boardrooms that solve immediate market problems. It currently has a team of 17 professionals while it is looking for more professionals to expand its business.

It’s team of highly experienced industry professionals create, distinctive and targeted virtual, hybrid and physical conferences for businesses to communicate their value message to a prequalified and focused audience. Its ‘Crowd Connect’ conferences give businesses unique access to any market, industry and senior decision makers anywhere in the world with no limitation of access.

