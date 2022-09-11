Dubai, UAE: As the lead up to COP28 continues in the UAE, and the focus of ESG in the region intensifies, local Dubai-based carbon management firm elementsix today confirmed it has been accepted as a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and urges others to follow suit.

The United Nations Global Compact is a strategic initiative that supports global companies that are committed to responsible business practices. It is a principle-based framework for businesses, stating ten principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption and is now the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative with 13000 corporate participants over 170 countries. The UAE Network currently has 178 participating companies from an array of different sectors including banking, transportation and retail including heavyweights Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates NBD and Etisalat.

“A primary focus of our business principles is ethics, integrity and the way in which we treat the people we work with,” commented Amer Arafat, Partner at elementsix. “We found that those values aligned very naturally with the UN Global Compact’s ten principles; when we combine that with our efforts to reduce emissions, not only continually in our own business operations, but also through our services to the private and public sector in carbon management consulting, joining the pact is our commitment to ensuring that we continue to strive to do our best for the people and our planet.”

Corporate sustainability is an approach aiming to create long-term stakeholder value through the implementation of a business strategy that focuses on the ethical, social, environmental, cultural, and economic dimensions of doing business. The UN Global Compact provides a universal language for corporate responsibility and provides a framework to guide all businesses regardless of size, complexity or location. Of the 15,000+ companies participating, 81% of surveyed participants attribute progress on their sustainability work to participating in the UN Global Compact.

“We strongly urge UAE businesses, big and small, to join the compact and commit to its ten principles of doing business with true integrity. By participating, and holding ourselves accountable for our actions, we can be the change towards a more sustainable way of doing business, and in doing so, contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE and be a part of its march to net-zero,” commented Dahlia Haleem, Partner at elementsix.

Leveraging two decades of experience of its partners in the region, elementsix is an advisory firm that offers turnkey solutions in the fields of sustainability and carbon abatement. The firm develops greenhouse gas emission reduction projects and programs under the strictest accreditation standards from around the world for both the voluntary and compliance markets.

To learn more about elementsix, visit: https://elementsix.cc