Dubai: As part of the 16th annual autism awareness campaign launched by the Dubai Autism Center under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and within the initiative of free comprehensive assessment for (100) Emirati children, the Dubai Autism Center announced the formation of support committees whose mission is to develop the necessary support plans to prepare for the post-diagnosis stage, in conjunction with increasing its capacity to accommodate 200 students by the next academic year with a maximum of 100 seats are allocated to the early intervention children.

Outlining the key results of the campaign, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, said: “During the campaign, the Dubai Autism Center witnessed an increasing turnout by many Emirati families to benefit from the free comprehensive assessment initiative, as the center’s clinic recorded the receipt of more than 60 applications during this month, and had 20 consultation sessions conducted for the applied cases.

Al Emadi continued: "Undoubtedly, the post-diagnosis stage for parents is the most burdensome stage in terms of financial and psychological aspects, therefore, we have formed support committees whose mission is to develop innovative solutions and support plans to overcome the obstacles facing those parents and their children with autism,”

“In light of the continued provision of free consultation sessions and the increase in demand for the center’s services, the center’s management decided to adopt an increase in its school capacity from 115 to 200 seats to become the highest number of autism cases in the UAE to be enrolled in one center,” Al Emadi stated.

It is noteworthy that the number of students enrolled in the Dubai Autism Center has witnessed a steady increase since its establishment in 2001. The center received 16 students in 2003, and the number gradually increased until it reached 54 students in 2017 at its new integrated building. After that the number continued to increase until it reached 115 students this academic year. The students are received in facilities that have been fully equipped to suit their needs In a total built-up area of 166,000 square feet. It contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech therapy clinics, 3 rooms specialized in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialized international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Dubai Autism Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization founded in 2001. The Center aims to provide specialized services to take care for children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers as per Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued by Ruler of Dubai. The DAC services include educational, psychological and rehabilitative programs for children with autism. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 44 children is affected by ASD.

