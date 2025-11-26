Dubai: The Dubai Autism Center (DAC) has announced the graduation of the first cohort from both the "Qualified Autism Services Practitioner–Supervisor" (QASP-S) program and the “Qualified Behavior Analyst” (QBA) program. This significant milestone reinforces its leadership in building specialized national capacities in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

This achievement culminates a successful 2024–2025 academic year, during which the Center conducted 31 specialized training courses attended by 263 professionals, academics, and parents. The Center’s training model is distinguished by its integration of rigorous academic study with direct practical training within a real-world clinical environment, ensuring graduates meet the highest international standards.

The first graduating class of these programs consisted of 32 graduates, serving as the core of a new generation of specialists qualified according to the standards of the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA).

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, emphasized that the Center’s efforts to qualify specialized cadres are a direct response to the challenges facing the People of Determination sector, specifically the scarcity of globally qualified specialists in the region.

Mr. Al Emadi stated: "We operate according to a strategic methodology inspired by the vision of our wise leadership and aligned with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination. Our top priority is preparing national and Arab cadres with the highest levels of specialization and competence. Our goal extends beyond providing therapeutic services; we aim to build a sustainable knowledge and human capital base to bridge the current gap. This ensures our children with autism receive the best possible care from experts who understand their identity and language, thereby enhancing the quality and future of services provided to this cherished segment of our society."

Dr. Nicholas Orland, Chief Program Officer at DAC and a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA-D), highlighted the critical importance of the practical component of these programs: "We are not content with theory alone; we adopt an integrative model that gives trainees direct exposure and real professional experience within an actual clinical environment. This ensures their high readiness to perform their future tasks with efficiency and professionalism."

New Initiative: Arabic ‘Behavior Analysis Technician’ Course for Parents

In response to urgent community needs, DAC announced preparations to launch the first specialized training course titled "Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT)," designed exclusively for parents and delivered entirely in Arabic.

This unprecedented initiative aims to:

Empower parents (particularly UAE Nationals) who previously faced language barriers in globally accredited courses .

Equip families with scientific skills to apply behavioral strategies effectively at home .

Enhance social and behavioral progress for children by unifying methods between the Center and the home environment.

World-Class Training Tracks

The Dubai Autism Center’s internationally accredited programs cover three main levels to ensure professional progression:

Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT): 40 training hours (Theoretical foundation and fieldwork).

Qualified Autism Services Practitioner-Supervisor (QASP-S): 180 training hours + supervision hours + international exam.

Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA): 270 training hours (Advanced professional certification).

Through these qualitative programs, the Dubai Autism Center continues its pivotal role in fostering inclusion and empowerment within society, supplying the sector with qualified national and Arab competencies capable of making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with autism.

The Dubai Autism Center was established in 2001 by a decree of Ruler of Dubai as the first Emirati non-profit organization in UAE that aims to provide integrated consulting, educational, and specialized therapeutic services in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). As per Decree No. 26 of 2021, one of the Center’s main objectives is to contribute to making the Emirate of Dubai a global leading hub in the field of providing approved special education programs and specialized rehabilitative treatment services for people diagnosed with ASD.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 31 children is affected by ASD.

