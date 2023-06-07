DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airshow, the world’s leading aerospace event, has confirmed EDGE Group will return as its Defence Technology Partner for the 2023 edition.

As one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, EDGE will have a major presence at the 18th edition of the Airshow, showcasing a large product portfolio of aviation, defence and technology solutions and services to international industry trailblazers and innovators. It will also highlight the group’s ongoing commitment to supporting localisation as part of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, by adopting Industry 4.0 technologies across its operations in full support of the UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy which outlines advanced defence manufacturing as one of the key industries of the future.

EDGE Group is also part of the Dubai Airshow Advisory Board, which includes senior members from across the entire ecosystem of aerospace, space and defence, to provide their strategic advice and insights on themes and the world-class agenda of this year’s Airshow, with the aim of supporting sustainable growth of the global industry.

Khalid Al Breiki, President, Platforms & Systems, at EDGE Group, and member of Dubai Airshow’s Advisory Board, commented: “Once again the world’s eyes will turn to the UAE and to the Dubai Airshow, which has become one of the world’s largest, most well organised, and most spectacular platforms for the showcasing of advanced aerospace, space, and air defence products and solutions. EDGE is proud to be the event’s Defence Technology Partner this year and we eagerly look forward to exhibiting the large portfolio of unique multi-domain and technologically-advanced products for which we are quickly earning an impressive global reputation - both in terms of capability as well as cost.”

At this year’s Airshow, EDGE Group will place a particular focus on the disruptive technologies and solutions it’s utilising to transform the aerospace and defence industry, including autonomous capabilities, smart weapons, and electronic warfare and cyber technologies, highlighting the interoperability of its highly competitive products across multiple domains. It is also set to showcase the extensive capabilities of its portfolio of cutting-edge companies and business units.

EDGE recently signed contracts and deals worth over AED18.6 billion, AED4 billion of which was in international exports. The group launched 14 breakthrough products in the first quarter of this year, reinforcing its global position as a leader in advanced technology and defence. These included 11 autonomous products and solutions including the JENIAH unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the AIRTRUCK logistics drone, the QX6-50 UAV, and the Instrumented Testing Platform fixed-wing UAV, adding to its existing portfolio of advanced autonomous air systems and air defence solutions. EDGE also acquired a majority stake in Europe’s leading developer of robotics and autonomous systems, Milrem Robotics, and another major investment in leading unmanned traffic management solutions provider, High Lander.

EDGE is rapidly expanding its global footprint, which now covers five continents, an impressive statistic reinforced by the announcement of a LATAM regional office in Brazil, where the company already has several strategic partnerships in place. Dubai Airshow 2023 will enable the group to engage with a large number of international stakeholders from which it can pursue more valuable sales and partnership opportunities.

Dubai Airshow 2023 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Defence. The 18th edition is set to take place 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.

About Dubai Airshow 2023

Returning for its 18th edition, Dubai Airshow will be held from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. Dubai Airshow is the largest and most successful air show in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade. The event will be held with the support of Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and organised by Tarsus Middle East.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

