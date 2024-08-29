Partnership includes set-up of programs such as Google Cloud’s Gen AI Startup School

Dubai, UAE – Dubai AI Campus, the largest dedicated cluster of AI companies in the region at the DIFC Innovation Hub, home to the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, and Google Cloud today announced a collaboration agreement aimed at fostering the growth of the startup ecosystem within the Dubai AI Campus. The collaboration seeks to leverage Google Cloud’s expertise and resources to empower startups in the region and accelerate their expansion.

The Dubai AI Campus is a dedicated ecosystem for AI and Web3 innovation providing state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure at the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre. The Campus includes R&D facilities, accelerator programmes and collaborative workspaces, to attract, build and scale startups in the region. Under this collaboration, Google Cloud intends to offer mentorship opportunities for selected startups within the Dubai AI Campus, and work with the Campus on programs such as Google Cloud’s Gen AI Startup School. Furthermore, Google for Startups Cloud Program intends to give early-stage startups in the Dubai AI Campus ecosystem access to numerous Google resources designed for early-stage startup founders to help unlock the potential of Google Cloud, including its latest innovations in AI.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Innovation Hub, said: “We are pleased to join forces with Google Cloud to create an optimal ecosystem equipped with resources to enable startups to drive innovation in AI. This partnership is a strategic step in harnessing the potential of emerging technologies. We are confident this collaborative agreement will strengthen the Dubai AI Campus as a favourable destination for startups across the world to scale their AI capabilities. Furthermore, it will solidify Dubai’s position as a hub for technology-focused companies and attract more world class talent and diversified investors to the region.”

Ziad Jammal, Country Manager for Google Cloud in the UAE said “We are thrilled to be working with Dubai AI Campus to empower the vibrant startup ecosystem in Dubai. This is another step towards supporting Dubai’s forward-looking economic agenda D33 that aims to make Dubai the fastest, safest and most connected city in the world.”

Ziad added: “Today, half of all funded generative AI startups are Google Cloud customers, including 70 percent of generative AI ‘unicorns’. Google Cloud can provide the infrastructure that startups actually need through our combination of security, scalability, and AI services. This collaboration reaffirms our deep commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. By providing startups with access to Google Cloud's cutting-edge technology, mentorship, and resources, we aim to accelerate their growth and enable them to make a lasting impact on the global stage. We believe that AI has the potential to transform industries and solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges, and we’re excited to work with Dubai AI Campus to unlock that potential in Dubai.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

About Dubai AI Campus

The largest dedicated cluster of AI companies in the region. The campus is built in line with Dubai’s vison of becoming the business destination of choice for all tech companies and will solidify its position as the torchbearer of innovation and technological integration across all sectors. The campus champions innovation in the region through its AI Transformation programme which is a sector agnostic programme open to all businesses that would like to develop internal AI capabilities. Companies looking to establish their business at the Dubai AI Campus can avail of a 90 per cent subsidised commercial license.

The campus is built over 10,000sqft within the Innovation One premises at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The campus aims attract over USD300mn in capital and create more than 3000 jobs by 2028.