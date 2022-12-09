Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has been awarded two accolades at the prestigious Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit Awards. The telco won the Best 5G Innovation of the Year Award for its outstanding showcase of a futuristic metaverse use case supported by 5G earlier this year. The award was accepted by Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts Segments at du.

du also won the Best Asian CSR of the Year Award, which was accepted by Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol at du. The award recognised du’s introduction of the exclusive senior citizen offers for Thukher El Watan, Barakat Al Dar and Pension Cardholders, which enabled them to avail 50% discount on standard Business Mobile and Government Plans along with a variety of value-added extra services.

The Telecom Review Leader’s Summit Awards recognised the spirit of innovation that du brings to its projects that deliver real business value and drive faster growth in the new digital economy. The awards also highlighted du’s continued commitment to drive exceptional outcomes for local communities by leveraging the full potential of technology.

