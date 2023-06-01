Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced its remarkable achievement of securing five esteemed awards at the globally recognised Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) Annual Awards Ceremony, held at Rixos JBR. The MMA honours exceptional mobile marketing campaigns and celebrates the industry's visionary leaders and ground-breaking innovation.

du's talented teams were acknowledged for their unparalleled go-to-market campaign executions, which have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. The company received Silver Awards for Best Customer Experience with the "Get things done your way – Customer & Channels" campaign, Best Geo-targeted Campaign for "Conquering Roaming – Enterprise LEME," and Best Innovation and Experimental Campaign for the "Unlimited Connectivity Power Plans – Post-paid Consumer." Furthermore, du was honoured with Bronze Awards for Best Product Service Launch for "Unlimited Connectivity Power Plans – Post-paid Consumer" and Best Real-Time Marketing for "Conquering Roaming – Enterprise LEME."

The Mobile Marketing Association empowers marketers to spearhead the transformation of marketing by enabling future breakthroughs and optimising current activities. These illustrious awards underscore du's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge mobile marketing solutions and extraordinary customer experiences. The company's accomplishments at the MMA Annual Awards Ceremony are a testament to its dedication to digital-first customer-centric strategies, superior execution, ingenuity, and impactful media results.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

