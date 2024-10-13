Dubai, UAE: Du, the leading Telecom and Digital Services Provider, today announced its participation as the Official Telecom Partner at Expand North Star 2023 from 13-16 October 2024. du participation comes under the theme " Add AI to your startup growth’, it aims to empower startups and SMEs by offering a landscape rich with opportunities for growth and immersion in the latest technological advancements.

At Expand North Star 2024, du is set to curate an unparalleled experience for attendees, encapsulating the essence of innovation through tailored products and services specifically designed for the SOHO/Microbusiness/SME segments. The SME ecosystem is set to benefit from a distinguished roster of speakers including Mohamed Amine Belarbi- Founder & CEO of Cypherleak, David Meltzer - Entrepreneur, Author, and Investor, and Thea Myhrvold- CEO & Founder, Getbee, offering invaluable insights into the entrepreneurial landscape. Additionally, the DIFC Innovation Hub will host its third workshop as part of the collaborative 'du Business AI Advantage Series' , spotlighting a notable fireside chat between leading experts to provide cutting-edge perspectives on AI in business.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “Through our participation at Expand North Star, we aim to bridge connections, foster innovation, and empower SMEs with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age. With dedicated spaces for partner showcases, du will craft an SME-friendly ecosystem but also showcases its commitment to collaborative growth and progress. The event is a step into a future where technology and innovation transforms what's possible, manifested in initiatives like the du AI Advantage series and the complimentary entrepreneurship hub for SMEs."

In addition to providing the tools and resources necessary for businesses to thrive, du will introduce an array of dynamic showcases. In collaboration with Unipreneur, du will host a Shark Tank event on their dedicated stage, featuring an AI judge to evaluate business pitches in real-time. Attendees will navigate the event with the help of a cutting-edge holographic guide and test their smarts in an AI-powered escape room, highlighting du's products ecosystem including Ultimate (fixed) and Infinite (mobile) plans, integrated with Microsoft co-pilot.

Leveraging Vision Pro/AR glasses, participants will engage in an exciting game against AI, illustrating the innovative edge of du solutions. Further enriching the experience, various partners including Microsoft, Sheraa, LetsWork, and LinkedIn will conduct one-hour speaking sessions on a broad range of startup-related topics. du will also showcase a vibrant exhibition featuring partners and SMEs on its stand, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to interact directly with innovators and industry leaders.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae

