du Tech's strategic partnership with the UAE’s flagship industrial platform reinforces its commitment to advancing the nation’s manufacturing evolution and Industry 4.0 ambitions.

During its participation, du Tech highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming operational efficiency and supply chain optimisation across the UAE’s industrial sector.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE’s national platform for advancing industrial capabilities and manufacturing excellence, has concluded with a successful participation of du Tech , an operating sub-brand under du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, as a Strategic Partner of the Intelligence Hub, a key feature of the event’s fifth and largest edition, held from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L'IMAD Holding Company, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, Make it in the Emirates 2026 will convene senior government officials, international delegations, C-suite industry leaders, and key stakeholders from across the industrial ecosystem.

As Strategic Partner of the Intelligence Hub, du Tech presented a premium, invitation-only technology showcases highlighting the transformative potential of AI, sovereign cloud infrastructure, and advanced digital solutions for the manufacturing sector.

du Tech’s stand featured interactive demonstrations highlighting its portfolio of industrial AI capabilities, including manufacturing optimisation, asset management, quality management, and energy and utilities management solutions.

Jasim Alawadi, CICTO at du, said: "Make it in the Emirates represents the convergence of national ambition and technological possibility, and du Tech is proud to power the Intelligence Hub at this event. Our participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 reflects our deep commitment to the UAE's industrial transformation journey.” He added: “During our participation, we have showcased solutions that are already reshaping manufacturing operations in our region, as the Intelligence Hub serves as a window into the future of intelligent industry. We welcomed over 75,000 visitor to our stand and signed four major partnership agreements with government entities and global technology companies, reinforcing our position as a leading national technology and digital transformation partner."

The Intelligence Hub provided du Tech with a strategic platform to engage directly with the decision-makers shaping the UAE's industrial future, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the nation's manufacturing evolution and its broader Industry 4.0 ambitions.

Visitors experienced live demonstrations of AI-powered solutions designed to address real-world manufacturing challenges, from predictive maintenance and quality assurance to operational efficiency and supply chain optimisation.

The interactive showcases demonstrated AI’s ability to detect operational anomalies, recommend corrective actions, and deliver measurable improvements in productivity and cost efficiency.

As an integrated digital and innovation enabler delivering AI-driven industrial transformation outcomes, du Tech will showcase its sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure capabilities, demonstrating how locally hosted, secure solutions can support the UAE's priorities for technological self-reliance while meeting the demanding requirements of modern industrial operations.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets. .

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com