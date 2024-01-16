Dubai, UAE- du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, to expand cellular connectivity across the UAE. This collaboration marks an exciting step towards enhancing cellular services nationwide, even in areas that were previously out of reach.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: "The pivotal role of digital connectivity in shaping the socio-economic landscape of the UAE is irrefutable. As a leading national telecom operator, we relentlessly pursue exceptional customer experiences, delivering tangible value to our stakeholders by leveraging the latest telecom technologies and fostering a culture deeply imbued with innovation throughout our operational framework. The introduction of advanced networking infrastructure and services will act as a catalyst, propelling our community into the digital transformation era.

“du's cellular backhaul solution stands at the forefront of innovation, significantly enhancing the capabilities of mobile coverage in remote areas. Through our partnership with Intelsat, we can leverage the full capacity of IS-39 satellite, providing coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation. With this advanced technology, end users can enjoy a superior, uninterrupted connection experience, regardless of their location. This unparalleled level of quality and reliability sets a new industry standard for cellular networks," added AlBlooshi.

Rhys Morgan, Vice President and General Manager of Intelsat, said: “The UAE continues to bolster its telecom and infrastructure capabilities. As global leader in satellite connectivity, Intelsat is well-positioned to support the UAE’s connectivity plans, supporting du in the provision of reliable connectivity. We look forward to working with du to expand its reach into these important areas, providing reliable access to an increasing number of end customers.”

This collaboration demonstrates du's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving the digital transformation of the UAE. With this advanced networking infrastructure, end users will benefit from a superior connection experience regardless of their location. The partnership sets a new industry standard for cellular networks, paving the way for enhanced connectivity nationwide.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.