Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today strengthened its commitment to customer empowerment through the launch of new and improved services and features under its "Go on Easy Mode" initiative – a comprehensive digital initiative that transforms how customers interact with du's services by prioritizing simplicity, accessibility, and complete customer control.

The initiative represents du's philosophy of putting customers at the center of every digital interaction, ensuring they can manage their telecommunications needs entirely on their own terms. By dramatically simplifying digital journeys and strengthening self-service capabilities, du is enabling customers to accomplish more with fewer steps, less complexity, and maximum convenience.

Customer Empowerment Through Simplified Digital Experiences

The "Go on Easy Mode" initiative transforms traditionally complex processes into intuitive, customer-driven experiences. Customers now enjoy unprecedented control over their accounts through enhanced self-service options, seamless integration with national digital infrastructure like UAE PASS, and intelligent automation that anticipates their needs.

The initiative addresses real customer pain points by eliminating queues, reducing paperwork, and providing 24/7 access to essential services. Whether customers need to update personal information, manage payments, or activate new services, they can now accomplish these tasks through streamlined digital channels that work around their schedules, not the other way around.

du's enhanced digital platform prioritizes accessibility and inclusive design, ensuring that all customers – regardless of their digital comfort level – can navigate services with confidence. The strengthened self-service ecosystem includes intuitive interfaces, step-by-step guidance, and multiple engagement options that adapt to individual customer preferences.

The initiative also supports the UAE's broader digital transformation goals by encouraging adoption of sustainable, paperless solutions. Customers who embrace these digital-first approaches not only enjoy greater convenience but also contribute to environmental sustainability through reduced physical touchpoints and documentation.

du is committed to delivering fast, easy, and secure online services for all customers, with enhanced features including secure UAE PASS integration, intelligent automation capabilities, and instant service activation through innovative digital onboarding solutions. The "Go in Easy Mode" initiative reflects du's customer-centric innovation, ensuring that every digital touchpoint serves customers' evolving needs while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability that du customers expect and deserve.

For more information visit: https://www.du.ae/go-on-easy-mode

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.