Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, signed the TM Forum Autonomous Networks (AN) Manifesto in 2025, strengthening its commitment to industry-wide innovation in autonomous network development and positioning itself among global leaders driving the future of intelligent, automated networks.

The signing represents a significant milestone in du's strategic focus on network innovation, aligning the company with TM Forum's cutting-edge standards, frameworks, and best practices that shape the future of autonomous networks. Through the TM Forum Autonomous Networks initiative, du gains access to a comprehensive framework for autonomous network development, supported by industry collaboration platforms that facilitate the advancement of intelligent, automated network solutions. It enables du to leverage global best practices while contributing to the development of standards that will define the telecommunications industry's future.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "Signing the TM Forum Autonomous Networks Manifesto represents our commitment to pioneering the future of telecommunications through autonomous network technologies. This collaboration not only strengthens our industry leadership position but also ensures our customers benefit from the most advanced, reliable, and intelligent network services available in the market today."

The partnership with TM Forum directly supports du's objectives of delivering superior digital experiences to customers through improved network reliability, faster service delivery, and enhanced automation capabilities. As autonomous networks become increasingly critical to meeting evolving customer demands, this collaboration ensures du remains at the forefront of technological advancement while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence.

The announcement enhances du's portfolio with smarter, more automated, and future-ready capabilities while highlighting the company's progress in network automation and its role in driving next-generation network innovation. Through deeper collaboration with global standards bodies like TM Forum, du continues to shape the telecommunications landscape while building trust and showcasing its forward-looking vision.

This strategic initiative positions du to deliver more intelligent, automated, and high-quality services to customers and partners, supporting the company's long-term brand positioning as a leader in autonomous network development and reinforcing its alignment with global innovation initiatives that benefit industry stakeholders across all sectors.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.