Dubai, UAE: du, a leading UAE telecom and digital services provider, has announced its sponsorship of the second edition of Dubai Mallathon, a city-wide community sports initiative launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Running from 15 June to 15 September 2026 across six of Dubai’s leading malls inlcuding Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Festival City Mall, Deira City Centre and Dubai Hills Mall. The initiative encourages residents and visitors to adopt active lifestyles during the summer months by providing safe, air-conditioned environments for walking, running and other fitness activities.

As a sponsor, du will support participants with seamless, high-speed connectivity enabled by its advanced indoor 5G+ network infrastructure. Across all participating malls, users will be able to access fitness applications, share experiences on social media, stay connected with family and friends, and use digital services throughout the event.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer, said: “Dubai Mallathon is a powerful example of how community-focused initiatives can encourage healthier lifestyles. We are proud to support an initiative that aligns with Dubai’s vision of enhancing quality of life and wellbeing for everyone. Through our advanced indoor 5G+ deployment, we will ensure seamless, high-performance connectivity that supports real-time engagement across all participating venues. Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that bring people together through shared experiences.”

The sponsorship highlights the capabilities of du's indoor network which continues to set industry benchmarks for network performance through next-generation infrastructure to meet the growing connectivity demands of communities, businesses and public initiatives. du enables the precise, flexible deployment of services, enhancing delivery and operational efficiency through a next-generation architecture setting a strong foundation for future technologies.

Dubai Mallathon forms part of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and supports the objectives of the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026. The initiative features dedicated walking and running tracks, community programmes, fitness activities, weekend races and inclusive experiences for women, senior citizens and People of Determination.

By supporting Dubai Mallathon, du reinforces its commitment to enabling meaningful experiences through reliable connectivity, while contributing to initiatives that strengthen community wellbeing and support Dubai’s vision for a healthier and more active society.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.