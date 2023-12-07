du's 5G SA technology is a significant upgrade from previous 5G network infrastructure, providing faster connections, smoother streaming, and better network performance – and is now available via the latest 5G-SA enabled handset

Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the launch of its next-generation 5G Standalone (SA) technology. This cutting-edge technology marks a significant advancement in wireless communication, pushing the boundaries for ultra-low latency and robust security features.

The adoption of 5G SA technology brings a multitude of benefits to consumers and enterprises alike. With faster download speeds, smoother media streaming, and overall improved network performance, du's 5G SA revolutionizes the way users experience wireless connectivity. Furthermore, enterprises can leverage network slicing technology to customize network applications according to their specific needs.

5G SA technology plays a crucial role in various sectors and applications. It enables real-time responsiveness for gaming, medical services, Industry 4.0, industrial IoT, VR, AR, public safety, and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). With VoNR, consumers can enjoy high-quality video calls and access bandwidth-intensive services seamlessly on their mobile devices. Furthermore, Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity offers significant benefits, particularly for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Karim Benkirane. Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “The 5G Standalone technology is more than just an upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift in how data is transmitted and processed. Unlike previous generations, this technology enables network slicing, edge computing and Mobile Private Network, allowing for personalised solutions and new drive use cases in real-time analytics, public safety, and even remote healthcare, while giving customers better and more consistent service experience. It’s not merely about speed and latency; it’s about creating a smarter, more responsive infrastructure for tomorrow’s technological demands.”

Designed to transform how consumers interact with IoT devices, stream content, and communicate, 5G Standalone technology is an integral part of du’s network infrastructure. It establishes a new standard in internet connectivity, offering rapid data transfer speeds, lower latency, higher efficiency, more reliable connectivity, and lower device battery consumption that outperform previous network generations.

du announced the introduction of 5G SA technology with enabled devices, starting with the S23 and an array of future devices to follow. The company is actively collaborating with multiple handset manufacturers to enable a wide range of devices that will fully leverage this technology soon. By upgrading to 5G SA-compatible devices and selecting du as their service provider with 5G SA coverage, customers can unlock the exceptional capabilities of du's 5G SA technology, delivering unprecedented speeds, minimal latency, and seamless connectivity.

With the foundation of 5G SA technology established, du is committed to delivering reliable and high-quality network services that cater to the evolving demands of consumers and industries. du has revealed plans to bring an enhanced Home Wireless experience to their customers in the near future. This upgrade will provide users with a superior wireless experience, delivering faster speeds and improved reliability for all their connectivity needs.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

