Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital payment arm of du, made a significant move in advancing digital payments across the UAE by formalizing a partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. This collaboration marks du Pay's entry as a principal member to issue Visa cards, emphasizing its commitment to digital empowerment and financial inclusion. Customers can seamlessly order their du Pay Visa prepaid cards, both digital and physical, via the du Pay app, facilitating access to secure and universally accepted payment solutions.

The integration of Visa's capabilities will help du Pay to expand its innovative financial solutions, striving for greater alignment with consumer lifestyles as well as bring additional versatility into the du Pay platform, offering customers a suite of enhanced features and services.

Nicolas Levi, CEO of du Pay said: " du Pay and Visa have a shared aim to empower the financially underserved in the UAE, transcending the traditional boundaries of payment solutions. We are committed to making payment processes faster, simpler, and more secure while simultaneously enhancing financial inclusion. The strategic collaboration is poised to accelerate digital empowerment with a focus on inclusivity and serve the needs of those without traditional banking services, ensuring simplified access to products.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "With du Pay’s Visa prepaid card, we are helping extend the benefits of digital commerce to more consumers in the UAE. This partnership aligns with the UAE government's efforts to drive financial inclusion by introducing innovative, secure digital payment solutions. Visa is proud of this collaboration with du Pay and to be their partner of choice to support their entry into digital payments."

At the heart of the du Pay-Visa partnership is a commitment to reshaping the landscape of digital payments by ensuring the delivery of easy-to-use and secure digital payment solutions. Furthermore, this partnership is dedicated to the empowerment of communities through the provision of accessible financial services.

-Ends-

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.