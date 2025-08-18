Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services subsidiary of du launches the 'Salary in the Digital Wallet' (SITW) feature, a cutting-edge service that allows UAE workforce to receive their salaries directly into their digital du Pay wallets. This feature will enhance the lives of the workforce in the UAE through access to simple, secure, and digital financial services.

The newly added functionality enables customers to get a unique IBAN when registering with du Pay, making it easy to receive salaries into the digital wallets. The initiative is set to transform the way the workforce manages their earnings, empowering them with instant access to their funds through the du Pay mobile application, and a physical du Pay card for cashless transactions.

The Digital Wallet feature is especially beneficial for the significant portion of UAE's workforce earning less than AED 5,000 per month and who typically have very limited or no access to traditional banking services. Now, customers can open a zero-balance account with du Pay, avoid the hassle of cash handling and enjoy the convenience of digital transfers and payments. du Pay digital wallet services also enable customers to do international money transfers, bill payments, telco recharges, order a debit card and do card payments.

du Pay intends to launch more features to further digitize disbursements where UAE employers can leverage this seamless, efficient solution to support the UAE's vision for a digitized and inclusive workforce environment.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from competitive international money transfers, mobile recharges and seamless online and offline payments within the UAE powered by a debit card. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.