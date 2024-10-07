Dubai, UAE : du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, today announced an exciting raffle draw rewarding users for international money transfers made through its app. From October 1 until December 31, du Pay's customers will get a chance to win part of an AED 500,000 cash prize pool, simply by utilizing the service for their international transactions.

During the promotional period, du Pay is setting the stage for one lucky participant to clinch a grand prize of AED 100,000. Additionally, the campaign will celebrate over 1,600 other winners with cash prizes reaching up to AED 50,000. Every international transfer of AED 400 or more will act as a raffle ticket, increasing their chances of winning with each transaction.

The selection of winners will be carried out through an electronic draw under the supervision of the Economic Department of Abu Dhabi. Winners will be announced in January 2025, with prizes directly credited to their du Pay wallets by the following month. The campaign promises to be a game-changer, offering not just the convenience and security of sending money worldwide but also the prospect of substantial monetary rewards.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.