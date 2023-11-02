Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a strategic collaboration with Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to transform the cloud infrastructure of all critical digital applications. The partnership aims to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and bolster the digital transformation efforts of the Dubai Health Authority.

The agreement aims to advanced DHA cloud infrastructure that will facilitate the migration of all digital applications and workloads from the existing infrastructure. With many critical applications in production and utilised by various government entities and customers, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of the DHA.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "Our partnership with the Dubai Health Authority is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions. We will leverage our expertise in cloud services to seamlessly migrate and optimise ICT infrastructure. This move will not only boost productivity and bring substantial cost savings but also offer increased flexibility and reduced operational complexities in managing critical applications to accelerate DHA’s digital transformation journey."

du's cloud capabilities and seamless migration solutions are set to play a pivotal role in the project's success. With its integrated approach and managed hybrid cloud offerings, du will consolidate traditional and agile IT, providing a centralised system that can scale and adapt to business demands without disrupting legacy IT operations.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA stated that the partnership with du will enable the DHA to further advance its digital capabilities. The authority has made significant progress in its digital transformation journey and has achieved a notable breakthrough in its smart services. He also emphasised the authority's commitment to remain at the forefront of the most advanced institutions. He expressed the authority's appreciation for its strategic partners from all institutions and companies, especially those related and specialised in the field, including du.

The collaboration between DHA and du seeks to set new benchmarks in digital innovation and improved service delivery. As the project progresses, the cloud infrastructure will be established, applications will be migrated, providing a centralised system that can expand and adapt to the ongoing business requirements and future needs.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae