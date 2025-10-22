Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and du have signed a commercial reseller agreement to transform the UAE’s waste-to-landfill flows to circular waste material flows by supporting digital traceability and trading of secondary raw materials from waste to new products. As part of the commercial reseller agreement, du will launch the Ericsson Connected Recycling (ECR) platform with AlShaya Group as their inaugural customer.

ECR is a groundbreaking end-to-end solution that digitalizes and connects the reverse supply chain to empower circularity. Its innovative app, web portal and marketplace enable comprehensive traceability, optimization and monetization of waste streams. The app ensures seamless tracking of waste flows, while the portal offers invaluable recycling insights to optimize reverse supply chain operations. The ECR marketplace connects buyers and sellers of recycled materials, fostering effortless waste monetization. ECR increases circularity for its clients and enables them to minimize the environmental impact of waste.

The ECR platform, provided independently by Ericsson and du, empowers key decision makers to accelerate circularity through a data-driven approach that improves operational efficiency and financial performance, and increases the accuracy of environmental reporting. The launch with Alshaya Group demonstrates pioneering actions to digitally track waste collection, sorting, and recycling with transparency, turning recovery data into actionable business results.

du's deployment of the ECR platform with key hospitality players in the UAE marks a significant development in connected recycling-as-a-service. It demonstrates how the hospitality sector can gain real-time visibility, traceability, and trading capability for recovered materials, turning waste into valuable resources. Moreover, ECR enables tracking and trading of any type of material, making it scalable to deploy for Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and even metals.

