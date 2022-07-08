Dubai, UAE: In celebration of community and togetherness this Eid Al Adha, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), is introducing exclusive offers for prepaid and postpaid customers. The special offers aim to empower customers to connect more and enhance communications with their loved ones on this special occasion.

Prepaid customers can get 50% off on Prepaid Flexi plan starting from AED 99/month (after discount AED 49.5/month) to enjoy free unlimited Voice and Video Internet calls to call home this Eid Al Adha. Customers will also receive free wireless Lenovo earphones when they purchase plans online on du website.

Postpaid customers can enjoy up to three times the roaming data allowance on du’s roaming bundles while traveling as part of the Eid summer roaming offer. Postpaid customers can also benefit from the newly launched power plans that offer unlimited national data or non-stop national data in additional of amazing benefits starting from AED300.

Home customers can take advantage of the home wireless 5G offer and enjoy multiple benefits this Eid.

