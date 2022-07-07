Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), celebrated SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) Day by giving UAE entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their business offerings at its new HQ in Dubai Hills. The initiative will support entrepreneurial projects led by Emirati youth and provide them with the facilities necessary to achieve commercial success and growth.

Five Emirati-led SMEs who acquired a space to display and sell their products at the HQ included Marone Perfumes, Yifang Tea, Leaves Chocolate, Artistry Coffee and Feryal Albastaki Fashions. In line with its transformation ethos, du’s new HQ is well-equipped to help enable SMEs to unlock new potential and enhance their contribution to the local economy through facilities and networking opportunities.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol – du, said: "As part of our efforts to support the UAE’s business sector, du is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and pave the way for SMEs to contribute to bolstering the national economy. Our move to an innovative new space at the new HQ in Dubai Hills has enabled du to align with the UAE leadership's directives to provide the appropriate environment that supports business for SMEs.”

SMEs play a key role in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development in the UAE as the main driver for economic growth and employment. du’s support for the startups will encourage entrepreneurship and enable a new generation of businesses to scale and grow.

