Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced the successful implementation of the Solar on Tower (SOT) solution. The innovation addresses the challenge of limited space at mobile sites by installing solar panels on monopole towers, enabling the solarization of hundreds of sites within Dubai.

The Solar on Tower solution, patented invention by du, is an innovative and seamlessly integrated solution developed in-house, has been deployed at 60 sites in du's network as of December 2023, with plans to expand it to 270 sites by the end of 2024. Each site using the Solar on Tower solution saves 26.6 MWh of energy and reduces carbon emissions by 11 tons annually.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer, du said: "As a leading digital telco, we understand the importance of sustainable solutions and are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint. We are thrilled with the success of the Solar on Tower solution and its impact on reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions. This innovation is not only beneficial for du but also contributes to the wider goal of creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly environment. Our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable practices has always been a priority at du. The successful implementation of Solar on Tower solution showcases the ingenuity and dedication of our employees, highlighting our commitment to a greener future."

The Solar on Tower solution provides an energy saving of around 79% and a proportional reduction in utility bills. By converting from traditional to renewable solar energy, du has achieved a significant reduction in CO2 emissions, conserving 11 tons per year per site . This initiative is an integral part of du's commitment to achieving NetZero objectives and reducing the environmental impact of its mobile network.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

