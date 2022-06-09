Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today hosted an exclusive C-suite roundtable titled “Powering the Government’s Future Today”. The roundtable was held at House of Wisdom in Sharjah with top executives from across UAE government organisations in attendance.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, welcomed the attendees followed by thought leaders Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts at du and Ranjit Rajan, Vice President – Research (META) at IDC who delivered forward-looking presentations that explored advanced technologies & 5G use cases in addition to the role of innovation in meeting future challenges.

Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts at du said: “The UAE government has mapped out an innovation-focused agenda and du is committed to help public entities facilitate an equitable digital- and data-driven transformation. Today’s roundtable focused on the key role emerging technologies will play in meeting challenges and opening the door for innovation with 5G use cases being implemented.”

Experts discussed innovative trends that can be utilised in crucial government sectors and discussed key industry opportunities in the region's fast evolving digital economies. The dialogue underlined drivers of the UAE government’s digital transformation and how these technologies enhance future growth potential and ensure jobs for upcoming generations.

The roundtable was attended by representatives from multiple government entities including Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Department of Digital Ajman, RAK Police, Directorate of Town Planning and Survey – Sharjah, Ministry of Interior, Department of Public Works – Sharjah, Sharjah Economic Department, Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Department of Seaports & Customs – Sharjah, Sharjah Asset Management (Holding), Sharjah Police Academy and Etihad WE among others.

du is committed to enabling the UAE’s digital journey through the implementation of world-leading ICT solutions & technologies along with its 5G network that support strategic mandates of government entities and facilitate sustainable economic growth.

-Ends-

