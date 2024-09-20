Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today hosted an exclusive event to launch the iPhone 16, marking a significant moment for technology enthusiasts across the UAE. The invitation-only event was held at the Bvlgari Yacht Club at Bvlgari Resort in Dubai and provided a unique platform for du customers to be amongst the first to explore the remarkable features, strength, beauty, and titanium aesthetic that encapsulates the new iPhone 16.

du set the stage further with a dedicated iPhone 16 demo station, where invitees and a number of influential personalities were welcomed to immerse themselves in the device's cutting-edge features.

In alignment with du's commitment to social responsibility and economic development, a selected number of local SMEs were given a platform to display and sell their products, offering a unique opportunity to spotlight the growing entrepreneurial spirit within the community.

The device is available in a range of sophisticated colours, both in-store and online at www.du.ae

About du

