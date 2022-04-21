Dubai, UAE: Supporting the spirit of togetherness and community that Ramadan represents, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has successfully concluded its special Ramadan Sports Tournament on April 19 at Brighton College in Dubai. The tournament featured various sporting activities, including football, badminton and padel tennis. Winners and runner ups were awarded medals by Fahad Al Hassawi. CEO at du.

As a leading organisation, du has always stressed the importance of health and fitness and facilitated events that inspire team members to engage in an active lifestyle. Aligning with the telco’s #RamadanInYou campaign, the Ramadan Sports Tournament was a creative way to become a stronger and healthier group and celebrate the Holy Month with vigour and high spirits.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae