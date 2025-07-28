Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its Business Summer Roaming Offers, helping enterprise customers stay seamlessly connected during their international business travels. Valid until 31 August 2025, these offers are designed to support UAE businesses with reliable, cost-effective roaming solutions across key global destinations.

Building on the success of last year’s campaign, customers can now enjoy unlimited data while traveling this summer for only 350 AED/month. du’s Business Summer Roaming offers will also include other flexible roaming bundles, high-speed data, and affordable international call and SMS rates, tailored to meet the needs of both government entities, large enterprises and SMEs.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “At du, we understand that business doesn’t pause for summer. Our Business Summer Roaming Offers are designed to empower UAE enterprises with the connectivity they need to operate efficiently and confidently while abroad. Whether it’s closing deals, managing teams, or staying in touch with clients, we’re committed to enabling seamless communication wherever business takes them.”

Customers will be able to activate the roaming plans easily through the du Business Portal, ensuring full control and transparency over their usage. The final offer details will be announced soon. In the meantime, enterprise customers can expect a continuation of the value and flexibility that made last year’s plans a success.

