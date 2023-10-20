Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has strengthened its partnership with Dubai Digital Authority (DDA) with the aim of enhancing the digital transformation journey of government agencies in Dubai. At GITEX Global 2023, the two entities launched an advanced du cloud platform within the Dubai Digital Cloud to enhance the quality of ICT services for Dubai government entities, offering enhanced functionalities, better performance, and cost optimization.

Matar Al Hemairi, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment at Digital Dubai, said: "Dubai Digital Authority’s mission is to drive the digital transformation agenda of Dubai and our partnership with du highlights our commitment to providing the highest quality ICT services to government entities in Dubai. Dubai Digital Cloud Platform provides multiple channels for secure cloud computing services and offers advanced cloud services to government clients to enable them to achieve their digital goals with confidence, empowering organizations to embrace the future of technology."

His Excellency emphasized that partnering with private sector innovative and advanced companies like du is key to Digital Dubai's approach of creating the best technical solutions that help government agencies in their digital transformation journey.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "We are thrilled to unveil a new cloud solution in collaboration with Dubai Digital Authority. This milestone achievement represents a significant leap forward in ICT services for Dubai government entities. By leveraging our enhanced functionalities, superior performance, and cost optimization, we are empowering our customers to embark on their digital transformation journeys with confidence and efficiency."

Highlights of the new cloud solution include automated and orchestrated services through a marketplace with a self-service portal, service management automation, and reporting capabilities through near real-time management dashboards. The solution is not only 100% compliant with the Government-Cloud Policy and Standards but also offers free network connectivity throughout Dubai for government clients, resulting in significant cost savings.

Ideal for non-production, production, and disaster recovery workloads, the cloud solution is designed to be scalable according to individual needs. Additionally, it offers support for bare metal platforms and provides the option to brokering with hyperscalers.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.



http://du.ae