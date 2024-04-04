Dubai, UAE, 4 April, 2024: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced its collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation with a donation of AED 1 million to support its ongoing efforts to provide crucial healthcare services and programs to those in need. This collaboration is part of du's Ramadan campaign, titled "Goodness Lasts," which emphasizes the lasting impact of even the smallest acts of kindness.

The collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation will contribute to uplifting the community and expanding the reach and impact of du's philanthropic endeavours. As part of this partnership, du will show its support towards Al Jalila Foundation's initiatives through fundraising efforts via its SMS and social media channels. By joining forces, du and Al Jalila Foundation will synergize their efforts and resources to create long-lasting benefits for those in need as well as contribute to the overall welfare and upliftment of the UAE society.

