Du has emerged as the fastest riser in brand value rank across the Middle East, adding over USD 1.2 billion over the past four years propelled by enhanced digital connectivity, innovation, and a commitment to excellence in the UAE and beyond.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced that its brand value has impressively climbed to USD 3.037 billion, up from USD 2.475 billion in the previous year, positioning the brand as the 20th strongest in the global telco 150 ranking, a remarkable leap from its 25th position and confirming its status as the fastest riser in brand value rank across the Middle East.

This achievement is underscored by a stellar brand strength rating of AAA-, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 83.2. The interplay between brand investment, performance, and equity has propelled du into a leadership position, showcasing superior customer service, excellent coverage, and best value for money.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "We are thrilled to be recognized as the 20th strongest telecom brand globally, with our strategic efforts resonating well with our customers and stakeholders, resulting in surpassing the $3 billion mark in brand value. This milestone highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation, reflecting our efforts to enhance our network infrastructure and refine our customer experience and embracing digital transformation.

“du has demonstrated an unmatched ability to close the gap with its competitors significantly over the last four years, thanks largely to its enhanced customer service and network metrics and a combination of innovation and strategic growth initiatives. du has solidified its reputation as an enabler of digital transformation by championing customer needs and cutting-edge solutions, catering to consumers, organizations, and startups alike.”

du achieves monumental brand value

du's strategic focus on brand investment, performance, and equity is reflected in its BSI components, which play a crucial role in the brand's valuation and market position. The BSI components are distributed as follows: Brand Investment and Brand Performance each account for 25% of the index, while Brand Equity represents a significant 50%, highlighting du's emphasis on establishing a robust brand identity and value proposition in the telecommunications market.

Year-over-year, du has made significant strides in enhancing customer experience and service delivery with improvements in customer service, coverage quality, ease of interaction, and value proposition. As the fastest climber in brand value, du is a pivotal force in advancing the UAE’s telecommunications sector through network modernization and strategies focused on customer needs in line with the UAE's digital economy aspirations.

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.