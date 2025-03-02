Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of its Ramadan campaign under the evocative theme, "You Bring Life to Life." In line with the 2025 being the Year of Community, the campaign includes the premier of a heartfelt campaign video, commitment to various CSR initiatives, and exclusive commercial offers designed to enrich the lives of customers and community during the holy month.

Aligned with the vision set by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Year of Community aims to bolster community ties and engage everyone in the UAE in meaningful, societal contributions. du is proud to align its CSR efforts with this initiative, fostering community volunteering and supporting projects that enhance communal bonds and national development. This Ramadan, du’s campaign video takes a closer look at the everyday heroes whose small acts of kindness often go unnoticed with a focus on strengthening the bonds that bring people together as families and as a society

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du, said: "As we embrace 2025, the Year of Community, our mission extends beyond connectivity to true communal upliftment. This Ramadan, through our campaign 'You Bring Life to Life' and accompanying initiatives, we aim to not only shed light on unacknowledged contributors in our society but also to create inclusive, supporting environments that foster collective growth and prosperity."

During Ramadan, du is offering a variety of exclusive deals aimed at enhancing connectivity and customer experience. These include exclusive gold numbers, a free 300GB data offer with new device purchases, up to a 1Gbps speed boost on du home plans, and 100GB of free night data for new Prepaid Flexi Yearly plan subscribers. More details about these Ramadan offers are available on the du website.

du’s Ramadan campaign reflects its broader CSR strategy, aimed at making meaningful connections and fostering an inclusive, empowered society. For more information, visit www.du.ae.

