This achievement will enable du to provide faster speeds and superior performance across the UAE and uplift the customer experience with superior Voice services

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, is the first telecom operator in the UAE to commercially launch the revolutionary 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service and to receive full certification from leading handset manufacturers for compatibility with its 5G Standalone Access (5G SA) network. With one of the UAE's largest 5G mobile networks, du boasts an extensive service coverage, ensuring most of the population benefits from unparalleled connectivity speeds and network reliability, and will now uplift the customer experience with superior voice services.

du's 5G SA service is designed to meet the modern demands of both individual consumers and businesses by empowering a new wave of digital transformation and innovation across the UAE. With offerings that include the latest devices, du ensures that their customers remain at the forefront of technological advancement and be ready to unlock the upcoming 5G features that will be the base for the Advanced AI, Enhanced AR, and Immersive Communications.

This cutting-edge phase in the evolution of 5G technology, will offer a wide range of features for both Consumer and Enterprise sectors. They can now benefit from 5G SA in different aspects by experiencing higher download and upload speed, near-real time latency and enhanced call quality using the VoNR, marking a milestone for the full implementation of 5G's capabilities across various sectors including smart cities, healthcare, education, and entertainment.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: "Our commitment to evolving and elevating our network to superior standards has resulted in the 5G SA network certification, guaranteeing that du customers experience ultra-modern connectivity and unparalleled digital experiences. We are also pleased to announce the commercial launch of VoNR over 5G, which aims to enhance the customer experience journey in the voice call services and provide seamless 5G experience as well as improving the network efficiency.”

With the ever-growing demand for state-of-the-art voice communications, the VoNR over 5G service is set to reshape du’s voice services by providing a seamless 5G connectivity which enables the call to stay on 5G during a voice call without having to fallback to 4G, faster call setup, high-definition voice call and enhanced battery life.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: "The introduction of the 5G SA network and the enablement of VoNR over 5G network represent a giant leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. This technology not only supercharges the user experience with phenomenal speeds and premium call quality but also opens a world of possibilities for businesses and public services, driving the UAE closer to its smart city aspirations. The 5G SA and VoNR are the key foundation for the future mobile communications that will provides tailored services with scaling flexibility and significantly improve the operational efficiency, sustainability and productivity."

As du continues to lead the UAE into a new age of telecommunications, its latest certification marks a significant milestone in the company's pursuit of excellence and innovation in mobile communications technology. du users can enjoy using the VoNR over their 5G enabled devices from different handsets manufacturers.

