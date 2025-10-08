At GITEX 2025, du aims to showcase its vision for an AI-first country and establish itself as the strategic sovereign AI partner for UAE’s government organizations seeking immediate AI solutions.

Visitors will witness real-time showcases of du's AI enabled integrated capabilities with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced technology solutions, demonstrating how AI visions are transformed into impactful outcomes.

du's AI initiatives go beyond technology to enrich communities, enhance quality of life, and improve citizen services while preserving UAE's national identity, cultural values, and security priorities.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, positioning itself as the strategic sovereign AI partner under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step." At GITEX 2025, du will showcase its AI capabilities that will empower enterprises and government entities to accelerate their AI transformation journey through 5GA connectivity & networks, digital infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced technologies that will highlight the company as an integrated digital player.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: "The market is filled with AI promises, but enterprises and governments want proof today. They are seeking partners who can bring AI from hype to reality, helping them accelerate impact, scale solutions securely, and achieve their national and business objectives now. At du, we aim to provide an AI driven economy with our world-class 5GA network infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced technologies and have proven track record of government and enterprise collaborations that demonstrate that we're not just talking about AI's potential, we're delivering tangible results. Through our recent hyperscale data centre initiatives and sovereign cloud platforms we are setting the fabric for AI to empower organizations across the UAE to make AI a part of everyday life."

Supporting the UAE's AI-Driven Economy

GITEX Global 2025 serves as the premier platform for showcasing technological innovation and digital transformation across the Middle East and beyond. du's participation underscores its commitment to making AI accessible, impactful, and future-ready.

At the event, du will highlight its comprehensive approach to enabling the UAE's AI ambitions enabled through 5GA connectivity, digital infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced technologies. du is accelerating innovation and co-creating solutions to address real industry and government challenges with live demonstrations of practical AI applications including government collaborations and enterprise use cases that deliver measurable impact through liquid cooled data centres, sovereign cloud platforms and AI offerings that ensure AI implementations are both scalable and secure, positioning du as the trusted partner capable of turning AI vision into reality.

du's participation in GITEX 2025 aligns with its commitment to advancing the UAE's AI-driven economy while delivering the nation's digital future. Its approach addresses the complete AI ecosystem – from the foundational 5G, hyperscale data centres, secure cloud infrastructure to advanced robotics, intelligent connectivity, and collaborative innovation – ensuring that clients have access to practical AI applications that drive real business outcomes.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.