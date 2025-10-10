du will provide essential connectivity, infrastructure, and communications services to ensure seamless event operations.

du aims to empower entrepreneurs and innovators in line with government initiatives through du Business’s integrated digital solutions

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced its continued role as the Official Telecom Partner for Expand North Star 2025, the world's largest startup and investor connector event. Taking place from October 12-15, 2025, at Dubai Harbour, du’s participation at this year's event operates under the theme "You are made to shape what's next. With our integrated digital solutions."

du's exclusive partnership with Expand North Star 2025 positions the company at the heart of Dubai's startup ecosystem, connecting with over 1,800 startups, 1,200+ investors, and thousands of entrepreneurs, tech innovators, and business leaders. As the exclusive Official Telecom Partner since 2023, du Business strengthens its commitment to nurturing the UAE's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting the next generation of innovators who are reshaping industries through groundbreaking technologies and solutions.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: ""Our continued partnership with Expand North Star exemplifies du's dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital economy. As the Official Telecom Partner, we're enabling transformation through our integrated digital solutions that help startups scale and thrive. This strategic role allows du to showcase its comprehensive digital offerings while supporting SMEs and startups in their growth journey. Through our initiatives, we also strive to align with national strategies and collaborate with government efforts to foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthen support for the SME community."

At the du stand, visitors will experience a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge demonstrations and interactive showcases specifically designed to accelerate SME growth. The digital transformation solutions include an immersive) digital maze experience that demonstrates how SMEs can access exclusive offers and streamlined business processes, alongside 5G+ technology demonstrations developed in partnership with technology partners to showcase enhanced network experiences enabling seamless productivity through crystal-clear virtual calls.

The AI-powered business solutions feature the innovative AI Portals of Tomorrow - a futuristic workspace experience with robots and holograms where an AI Judge provides instant business analysis and insights on feasibility, market potential, and impact - complemented by AI-based retail analytics demonstrations and an AI Brand Kit that empowers SMEs to generate professional branded marketing materials in seconds.

Additionally, collaborative innovation showcases include the Creative Hub offering enterprise-grade collaboration solutions tailored for architects, interior designers, product designers, and creative professionals, as well as the introduction of du Pay's revolutionary "Salary in the Wallet" service that allows the UAE workforce to receive salaries directly into their digital wallets.

Fostering a Robust SME Ecosystem

du's participation extends beyond technology demonstrations to create meaningful networking and learning opportunities. The company will host expert speakers and workshops throughout the event, providing startups with valuable insights and practical guidance. Additionally, du will showcase partner SMEs on its stand, offering them speaking opportunities and platforms to present their innovations to potential investors and collaborators, as well as looking to forge a number of new partnerships.

The partnership also includes du's sponsorship of Emaratipreneur, a community-driven platform for young Emirati entrepreneurs, innovators, and future leaders, reinforcing the company's commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

du's collaboration with leading government entities including Sheraa and DIFC Ignyte, alongside key technology partners, to create a comprehensive support network for startups and SMEs. These partnerships ensure that innovative businesses receive holistic support, from initial ideation through scaling and market expansion.

Expand North Star brings together the global startup ecosystem, featuring tech startups and founders from early-stage to growth-stage ventures, venture capital firms, angel investors, accelerators, corporate innovation teams, government authorities, and ecosystem enablers. The event serves as a catalyst for partnerships, funding opportunities, market expansion, and exposure to global investors and enterprise buyers.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.