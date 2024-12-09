Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, announced a new collaboration with Unilever Gulf the region’s leading manufacturer and supplier of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Nutrition products to explore the application of Industry 4.0 technologies in UAE warehousing and supply chain operations.

Through this collaboration, du and Unilever will work together on a feasibility study focusing on innovative solutions for warehouse management in the UAE manufacturing sector. The study will explore smart solutions and applications of Industry 4.0 technologies potentials in enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation in warehouse management and supply chain operations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: “Working with Unilever, we are excited to go beyond what's possible in industrial automation. Our expertise in IoT and smart technologies, matched with Unilever's vision for a digitally transformed supply chain, will undoubtedly result in a powerhouse of industry-leading practices.”

Leveraging du's IoT & Industry 4.0 offerings and Unilever expertise in warehousing and supply chain operations, the two companies will explore smart solutions to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation in warehouse management and supply chain operations. These studies will lay the groundwork for deploying cutting-edge technologies, providing critical insights and strategic guidance to maximize operational efficiencies and sustainability goals.

Mahmoud Abdel Naby, Head of Supply Chain Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever Middle-East & Turkey said: “Our collaboration with du aims to generate insights that will enhance operational efficiency and establish a future-ready standard for warehousing and manufacturing in the UAE and beyond. By leveraging our combined strengths, Unilever aims to pioneer a model of industrial innovation that will set a benchmark for other companies.”

This collaboration underscores both Unilever’s and du’s commitment to driving significant advancements in operational efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation in warehousing and supply chain operations.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

http://du.ae

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Nutrition, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 100,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

