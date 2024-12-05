Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, in partnership with AIHostingHub “AIH Hub for Cloud Service & Datacentres Providers”, announced the successful deployment of the first-ever NVIDIA supercluster within the GCC. Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the project marks a significant advancement in the data centre and AI technology landscape of the region.

du will introduce a "supercluster" composed of several thousand cutting-edge NVIDIA GPUs, all housed within Supermicro liquid-cooled racks that surpass 5+MW of power capacity. This innovative approach is not just a win for AIHostingHub but a leap forward for technology implementations across the UAE, showcasing a direct to chip liquid cooling technology in a high-density cluster for the first time in the area.

Fahad Al Hassawi at du said: “The complexity and scale of this implementation prove our capability to deliver innovative, high-performance solutions that not only meet but exceed our customer's expectations. The expertly designed system supports AIHostingHub in managing mission-critical AI processing tasks while minimizing environmental impact, making it a significant addition to the UAE's technological infrastructure.”

This project highlights the direct to chip liquid cooling technology's ability to meet the surging demands for data processing while aligning with the UAE's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The implementation includes a dedicated data hall with a total capacity of 5+ MW, representing a total value of more than half of billions.

Mr. Mohamed Taha General Manager at AI Hosting Hub said: "Our collaboration with du to host this NVIDIA supercluster in the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) facility represents a pivotal moment for AI technology and data centre capabilities in the GCC. We can ensure optimal performance and efficiency by leveraging this sophisticated technology, setting new benchmarks for energy consumption and sustainability in the industry.”

The partnership and project implementation underscore the innovative strides being taken towards enhancing the region's data centre capabilities and AI processing efficiencies. It sets a new standard for high-performance computing and sustainable technology solutions in the UAE.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.