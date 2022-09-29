Sharjah: After recently launching its latest and biggest-ever statistical data collection project, the Sharjah Census 2022, the emirate’s Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) has once again communicated the theme of the census ‘You Count’, highlighting the importance of people’s active participation in it at the 11th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which concludes today (Thursday) in Expo Centre Sharjah.

The IGCF 2022 participation is part of DSCD’s comprehensive promotional strategies, and stems from the entity’s belief in the importance of establishing strong channels of communication between government entities and the people. The DSCD pavilion at IGCF 2022 offered a platform for lively interaction with the forum’s visitors and members of the community, and over the course of two days, witnessed several awareness generation activities along with offering visitors an opportunity to give their feedback on Sharjah Census 2022.

DSCD launched the census on September 26, under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to play an instrumental role in guiding and supporting the emirate’s developmental journey.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman, DSCD, said: “IGCF 2022 provided DSCD a key platform to bring government bodies and Sharjah’s citizens and residents closer. DSCD has highlighted to the public that each individual residing in the emirate is a key player in making the census as well as Sharjah’s future sustainable development strategies a success, as reflected by its theme ‘You Count’.

He added: “The census data we collect, aggregate, and publish will offer decision makers an understanding of the current demographics of Sharjah, giving them clear direction as they take up the vital tasks of formulating development strategies for all sectors. Therefore, this forum gave us a unique opportunity to gauge public interest and learn about their needs, expectations and future aspirations.”

The Sharjah Census 2022 covers all key components of society, including buildings, facilities, housing, families and individuals.

