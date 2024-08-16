New York - droppGroup, a pioneering AI and blockchain company transforming digital asset creation and management, proudly announces its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception program. NVIDIA Inception is a prestigious virtual accelerator designed to nurture startups driving revolutionary advancements in AI and data science.

droppGroup's innovative platform integrates AI and blockchain to revolutionize digital asset creation, management and monetization across industries. Its Gen AI platform, powered by dropp's foundational model aMiGO, enables the creation of immersive 3D environments and AI-driven experiences at scale, while droppLink ensures data integrity and intellectual property protection via blockchain tokenization. Trusted by global leaders like the Government of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco and AWS, droppGroup is positioned at the forefront of AI and blockchain convergence.

By joining the NVIDIA Inception program, droppGroup will gain access to cutting-edge resources in AI, deep learning and data science, alongside NVIDIA's global network of experts. This partnership will accelerate droppGroup's ability to deploy its generative AI and blockchain solutions across various sectors, including energy, finance and digital entertainment.

"We are excited to join NVIDIA’s Inception program, which perfectly aligns with our mission to scale AI and blockchain integration globally," said Christoper J Kelly, President of droppGroup. "With NVIDIA's support, droppGroup will continue pushing the boundaries of AI and blockchain driven innovation, enabling us to transform industries and deliver value to our partners through advanced, ethical and secure digital ecosystems."

NVIDIA's Inception program supports high growth startups during critical stages of product development, offering hardware grants, marketing assistance and deep learning expertise. As a member, droppGroup will leverage these resources to refine and scale its proprietary AI and blockchain solutions, ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of enterprise technology.

For more information about droppGroup, please visit www.droppgroup.com.

About droppGroup:

droppGroup is a web3 development firm aiming to shape the future with its software solutions. The company develops and deploys multiple proprietary patented innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), object recognition, streaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and crypto, providing clients with full-scale technical, marketing and operations services to develop and grow their communities.

Headquartered in New York with offices in Toronto, London, and Riyadh, droppGroup employs a unique "Dream, Develop, Deploy" strategy to drive innovation and digital transformation across various sectors.

For more information about droppGroup, please visit www.droppgroup.com.