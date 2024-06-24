Bringing the unique burger offerings closer to both residents and tourists in Dubai, Drip Burgers, known for its mouth-watering burger creations, is now operating out of a cloud kitchen in the luxurious Social Hotel.

This new strategic partnership now allows the brand to offer its delectable menu for dine-in, room service, and delivery to the surrounding Barsha Heights area.

As part of the brand’s organic expansion, the new partnership will also bring new combo deals for burger lovers, while Social Hotel guests can enjoy Drip Burgers in the hotel's dining facilities or as room service.

Nadia Shah, Drip Burgers owner, says: “Burger enthusiasts and our ever-growing band of loyal customers can now relish our offerings within a convenient delivery radius around Barsha Heights. This move also introduces the brand to a broader audience, including hotel guests and those unfamiliar with Drip Burgers.”

Drip Burgers is dedicated to serving high-quality, delicious burgers made from the finest ingredients. The menu features a variety of burger options designed to satisfy diverse tastes, with a local flair.

The Social Hotel is a chic four-star haven formerly known as Byblos Hotel. It offers a blend of modern amenities and elegant décor, making it a perfect destination for both business and leisure travellers. The hotel features stylish rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor pool, a terrace bar with panoramic city views, and is conveniently situated near major attractions and Dubai Internet City Metro Station.

-Ends-

ABOUT DRIP BURGER

Disruptive fast food joint Drip Burger leapt onto the Dubai burger scene in summer 2021. Starting out as a side project and cloud kitchen in Al Barsha South, the brand’s Emirati-inspired burger menu has quickly gained popularity and recognition as one of Dubai's best burgers in a very crowded market.

Drip Burger won the BEST BURGER IN THE UAE accolade on Virgin Radio's highly popular Kris Fade Show, and also nominated as BEST CASUAL EATS by female-forward social networking site That Dubai Girl. Drip Burger was also a Zomato BEST BURGER nominee in the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company’s annual awards.

Drip Burger currently has two branches. One is in Arjan Al Barsha South, offering both indoor and outdoor seating. Originally a cloud kitchen, this site is now a busy branch and another in Barsha Heights at Social Hotel.

Rapid expansion plans will see Drip Burger expand its network to kitchens in JLT, Silicon Oasis and Jumeirah. Plans in the pipeline are to open more branches and expand further into events and catering. The company plans to expand delivery zones, and focus more on events across the UAE with a new cart concept and product, the first burger cart in the UAE.

There are also plans to open in Global Village with the support of Dubai SME.

Drip Burger uses recyclable packaging and disposables, conscious of its environmental footprint. It has also teamed up with Emirates Nature WWF as a Green Giving Partner which means a percentage of profits goes towards sustainability projects and making the world a better place.

Satisfied customers have helped the emerging brand achieve a 4.9/5 rating on Google reviews for the last two years. Customers really love the brand, finding it cool and relatable. The Drip Burger team has created a vibe and look that speaks to customers, is fun, creative and connected to music and sports.

Drip Burger’s menu comprises unique burgers, tenders and shakes in a local menu created in a collab with Emirati wunderkind chef, Khaled Al Saadi, who added Khaleeji flair to the burger joint’s wagyu beef patties. Think za’atar on the tenders, pistachio cream and nuts on the shakes and desserts, and Chips Oman or Flaming Hot Cheetos piled on the juicy chicken burgers for extra crunch and spice.

In another nod to local culture, every order comes with a free karak chai.

Drip Burger gives you the taste of Dubai in a bun. This means lip-smacking flavour combinations influenced by Dubai's mix of cultures, premium wagyu beef patties that ooze juiciness, crispy brined chicken and a homemade menu and sauces that drip with culture.

Media contact

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com