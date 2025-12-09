NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- DreamFolks Services Limited, India’s largest travel and lifestyle experiences company, announces the acquisition of a 60% stake in Easy to Travel (ETT), a Dubai-based airport services distribution platform with a strong global footprint. This strategic investment accelerates DreamFolks’ expansion into international markets and advances its vision of building a seamless, globally integrated mobility ecosystem.

Easy to Travel has one of the widest airport ancillary networks worldwide, spanning 120 countries, 500+ airports, and more than 1,200 service touchpoints. Its offerings include lounge access, fast track, meet and assist, buggy transfers, delay care, and global eSIM services. With deep partnerships across OTAs, GDSs, airlines, banks, fintechs, travel agencies, and marketplaces, the company enables broad-based distribution of premium airport services to diverse customer segments.

Leveraging a Legacy of Travel Tech Leadership the acquisition brings onboard the expertise of Alexej Boiko and Oleksii Tkachenko, the co-founders of ETT. As the visionaries behind ETS International, an established German travel-tech group with a 24-year legacy, Boiko and Tkachenko bring deep European roots and a proven track record of managing travel solutions for thousands of B2B partners. Their leadership ensures that DreamFolks does not just acquire a platform but also absorbs over two decades of industry expertise.

This acquisition significantly enhances DreamFolks’ global capabilities. By integrating ETT’s international network and advanced technology stack, including API-led distribution, mobile solutions, and white-label tools, DreamFolks has strengthened its digital delivery infrastructure. The addition of a strategic base in Dubai, a key global business hub, further positions the company to scale its presence across international markets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ms. Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson and Managing Director, DreamFolks, said: “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in DreamFolks’ global growth journey. ETT brings with it a well-established international network and a robust technology-driven distribution platform. However, this partnership is about more than just technology; we are inheriting a legacy of trust and a deep network of partners built by the founders over two decades. These strengths strongly complement our own capabilities and reinforce our long-term vision of building a truly global experience platform. With their presence in Dubai and diversified distribution channels, we are significantly better positioned to deliver consistent, seamless, and premium experiences to our enterprise partners and customers worldwide.”

Alexej Boiko, Founder & CEO of Easy to Travel, added: “Becoming part of DreamFolks marks an exciting new chapter for us. We have spent years building a wide global network and a scalable technology-led distribution platform rooted in reliability and innovation. DreamFolks’ leadership and market dominance offer the ideal environment to accelerate our next phase of growth. By combining our European travel-tech heritage with DreamFolks’ operational scale, we are poised to offer a more connected and globally integrated travel experience.”

Oleksii Tkachenko, Co-Founder of Easy to Travel, stated: “Our mission has always been to bring the world of travel comfort forward through digital channels. Joining forces with DreamFolks allows us to deploy our API-first solutions and unique products, like Delay Care, to a much wider audience. This partnership positions us to set a new standard for how airport services are distributed and consumed globally.”

This strategic alignment creates a strong foundation for collaborative expansion and unlocks significant shared opportunities for both organizations, reinforcing DreamFolks’ long-term strategy of delivering unified, technology-driven travel and lifestyle experiences worldwide.

The deal unlocks significant synergies. DreamFolks will leverage ETT’s established relationships with major industry players, which include partnerships with entities like Amadeus, Sabre, and major carriers like Emirates and Turkish Airlines to expand its inventory.

About DreamFolks Services Limited DreamFolks is India’s leading travel and lifestyle experiences company, providing access to services like Members-only Clubs Membership, Global Airport Lounges, Railway Lounges, Golf Lessons and Games, Meet & Assist, Airport Transfers, Spa & Wellness, F&B, Travel SIM, Beauty and Grooming, Highway Dining, etc. DreamFolks provides these services using its in-house proprietary technology platform that allows its clients such as Banks, Card Networks, Airlines, OTAs, and Enterprises to create custom offerings for their end consumers. The company was listed in September 2022 on both BSE and NSE and has a global footprint extending to 3000+ touchpoints in 100+ countries. For more details, please visit: https://www.dreamfolks.com/

About Easy to Travel Easy to Travel is on a mission to improve travel experiences and bring travel comfort to travellers through digital sales channels. As a leading platform for the distribution of airport services, the company is designed to enhance convenience for travellers across the globe. ETT solutions are tailored for both travel trade professionals and businesses of all kinds.

The platform offers a versatile API, allowing companies to integrate airport services seamlessly into their own websites and digital platforms, enabling a custom and branded experience for their customers. Additionally, the Agent Portal is built specifically for offline travel agencies, providing an easy-to-use interface for booking airport services. For businesses seeking a plug-and-play option, the B2C solution is ready to be integrated into websites or mobile apps, offering travellers a straightforward way to access airport amenities. Through these innovative digital solutions, Easy to Travel is committed to elevating the standard of comfort and convenience in the travel industry.

