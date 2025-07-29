

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative real estate projects that meet market needs, DRC – Darna for Real Estate & Construction has announced the launch of its latest project, Joya Mall, located in the heart of Shorouk city. The mall occupies a strategic and vibrant location on Al-Horreya Axis in Shorouk.

Mohamed El-kot, Chief Development Officer at DRC, stated that the launch of this new project is a key part of the company’s new expansion strategy, which began with a visual identity revamp. The introduction of Joya Mall marks a significant step forward in strengthening the company’s presence in Shorouk city by offering a unique and non-traditional real estate product tailored to meet customer needs.

He emphasized that Joya Mall represents a strong investment opportunity in one of the most vibrant areas of Shorouk city. The project’s central location makes it an ideal destination for visitors and a rare opportunity for investors, especially given the strong demand for integrated administrative and commercial services in the city.

He added that the project is mixed-use, featuring commercial, administrative, and medical spaces. Joya Mall stretches over 5,640 sqm, and is located just 5 minutes from the Suez Road. The mall offers units starting from 37 sqm, with delivery scheduled to begin in 2029.

He noted that the company is collaborating with strong success partners to ensure the project is delivered to the highest quality standards.

He further pointed out that the initial offering of the project includes a range of unit spaces designated for administrative and medical use, with flexible payment plans starting from 0% down payment and installment periods of up to 7 years, available for a limited time. In addition, the first offering comes with a discount of up to 10%.

The company has carefully studied payment plans to ensure they align with the execution plan for Joya Mall.

He highlighted that Joya Mall adds real value to the mixed-use developments in Shorouk city, presenting a timely and secure investment opportunity—especially as the city approaches full maturity and experiences increasing demand for specialized service-oriented projects driven by its growing population density.

He stated, “With its prime location, efficient space planning, and diverse functions—spanning commercial, administrative, and medical uses—Joya Mall stands out as an ideal choice for anyone seeking a business hub or a long-term investment with reliable returns. We have carefully incorporated every element of distinction and uniqueness to ensure our clients achieve the highest possible return on investment.”