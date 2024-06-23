Visitors of Dragon City Bahrain, the largest retail and wholesale trade centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain, have warmly welcomed the mall’s solar panel project, hailing it as a significant step towards supporting environmental efforts and sustainability in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The project, implemented in cooperation with Vitol Energy, is expected to generate an impressive 9,500 mwh of electricity annually, making it Bahrain’s second-largest solar plant and the biggest solar parking lots in the Kingdom.

The completion of the project marks a significant milestone for Dragon City Bahrain, and customers and shoppers are enthusiastic about the mall’s focus on sustainability. They also praised the benefit that the project will provide to both the mall and its visitors alike, by benefiting from clean energy and low energy costs on the one hand, and providing a healthier and more sustainable environment, and wide shaded spaces to enable visitors to park their cars away from the sunlight on the other hand. The initiative is also praised as a clever way of leveraging Bahrain’s abundant sunshine to generate clean energy.

As Dragon City Bahrain continues to cater to the diverse needs of its customers while championing sustainability and environmental responsibility, visitors expressed their aspiration to see more eco-friendly initiatives in the Kingdom, noting that Dragon City Bahrain is seen as a role model in how to successfully integrate sustainability into business operations, and also highlighting that its commitment for being at the forefront of development and progress is a key factor in its success.

The installation of solar panels covers 1,300+ parling lots and contributes to the reduction of emissions by 6,500 metric tonnes per year, aligning with the Kingdom’s goals to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

On this occasion, a Spokesperson from Dragon City Bahrain stated: “We are thrilled to see our customers and shoppers welcoming this initiative and encouraging us to continue our efforts towards sustainability. We believe that this project will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for the community. The solar panels will also help reduce energy costs, highlighting the economic benefits of investing in renewable energy sources and encouraging other private enterprises to follow the same approach.”

